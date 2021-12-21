XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

