Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

