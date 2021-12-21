Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 16,199 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of AES worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AES by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

