Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 378,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 132,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

