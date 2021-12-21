NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.20 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

