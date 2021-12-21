Advisory Services & Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.1% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

