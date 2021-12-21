Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 13.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

