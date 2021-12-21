19,052 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19.

