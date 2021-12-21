U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $9.60 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

