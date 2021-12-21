U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,361,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80.

