Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NFJ opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $16.12.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 6,207 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

