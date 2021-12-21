Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PSF opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

