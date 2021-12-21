Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry year to date. Robust U.S. housing market fundamentals have been benefiting Mohawk. Its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. It has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. However, rising raw material costs are concerning. A typical seasonal slowing and record-high costs of natural gas in Europe are likely to weigh on margins. Owing to the current market situation and 6% fewer days than the prior year, Mohawk has provided year-over-year lower earnings view for the fourth quarter.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

