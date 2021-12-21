The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.92

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.9227 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend payment by 401.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of TWN opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $39.27.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
