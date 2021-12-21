The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.92

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.9227 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

The Taiwan Fund has raised its dividend payment by 401.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TWN opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00. The Taiwan Fund has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 2,374.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of The Taiwan Fund worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

