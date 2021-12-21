Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Update

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAQ opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Globis Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Globis Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 639,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 69.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globis Acquisition by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 370,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

