Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

KEQU stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.