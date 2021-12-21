McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

