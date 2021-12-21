Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

