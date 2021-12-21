Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

