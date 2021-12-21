Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.94 on Friday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get Eltek alerts:

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.