Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of FMAO opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

