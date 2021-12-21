AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $142,395.65 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. AllSafe has a market cap of $142,395.65 and $26.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

