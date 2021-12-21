RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($64.61) to €54.00 ($60.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.16 on Friday. RTL Group has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

