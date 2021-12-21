TradeStars Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $161,832.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00051242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.88 or 0.08199913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.19 or 1.00191452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

