Datamine (DAM) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Datamine has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $431,462.67 and $7,099.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00368196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009764 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $634.72 or 0.01300880 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,308,921 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

