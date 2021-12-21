Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Raised by Analyst

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $423.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.06. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

