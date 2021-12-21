Key Financial Inc Sells 29 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $439.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.50. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

