Key Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

