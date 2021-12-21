Key Financial Inc Sells 694 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 182.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

