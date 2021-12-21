Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,450 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

