Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

