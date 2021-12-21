Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249,213 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 498.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period.

ONEQ opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

