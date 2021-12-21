Martin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

