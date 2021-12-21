iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $137,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

