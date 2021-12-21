AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

