AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $59,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 101,992 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

