AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 94,786 Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,502,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

BATS EUCG opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

