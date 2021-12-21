Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.