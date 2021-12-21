Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,828 shares of company stock worth $15,248,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avantor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

