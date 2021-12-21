Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

