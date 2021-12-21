Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises 3.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

