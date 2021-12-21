Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil makes up approximately 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 841,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 29,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

