Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys New Stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Separately, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

SERA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

