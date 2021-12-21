Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.