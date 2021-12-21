180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 3,871 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.
NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
