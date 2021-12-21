Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

