Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of ITCI opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

