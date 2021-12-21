HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

