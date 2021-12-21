HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.64 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,130,516.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,290 shares of company stock worth $10,549,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.