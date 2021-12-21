HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

IHF opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $284.99.

